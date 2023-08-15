Weekly listing of fun in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities and events in the city.

Visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor. The market will continue, happening every Thursday night through September.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Back by popular demand: Kids Art Workshops. From 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, bring your child to a Kid’s Art Workshop in the Gem Theatre Multi-Purpose Room.

During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week. Workshops will occur on Thursday nights through Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Each workshop is $5 per child.

To sign up and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Kv2WSj

The Run Kannapolis race series returns this Saturday, Aug. 19 with the Cannon Ballers Shooting Star 5K.

The Cannon Ballers Shooting Star 5K invites runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to participate. The run will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and will be held at Atrium Health Ballpark. A fun run will begin at 10:15 a.m.

All proceeds from the Shooting Star 5K will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

For more information and to register for all the Run Kannapolis races, go to www.runkannapolis.com

Let your creativity come to life at the Adult Paint and Sip Art Class at the Gem Theatre from 2-4 p.m., this Saturday, Aug. 19.

Enjoy an afternoon of painting and fun. A local painting instructor will guide participants through steps to create a masterpiece on a 9-inch x 12-inch canvas. Painting class is $25 per person. Drinks and snacks included. Registration is required. Adults over 21 only, please. Register at https://bit.ly/paintand_sip

Prepare to be amazed at the final Stories Under the Stars event of the summer.

This magical Stories Under the Stars event will feature North Carolina magician Dana Hill. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Kannapolis Library, Dana Hill will put on a fun-filled, family-friendly magic show. The event is free to the public.

Enjoy plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Carolina Mudcats, Tuesday, Aug. 15, thru Sunday, Aug. 20.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at http://www.kcballers.com/.