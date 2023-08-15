Traffic stop calls for bomb squad, one in custody

Published 8:51 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — Officials say when police made a traffic stop early this morning on South Main Street in Kannapolis, there were suspicious items in the vehicle that lead to calling in the Cabarrus County bomb squad to investigate.

City sources say a suspect was taken into custody without incident, though no information on any possible charges was available, and the road has been reopened.

More information will be posted if it is made available.

