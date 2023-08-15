Three city departments updated to meet development Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The city’s new fiscal year brought name and staffing changes to three city departments to improve efficiency and to answer the call of increased development within the city.

The Engineering Department has become the Transportation Department, Community Planning Services has been divided into the Planning and Neighborhoods Department and the Land and Development Services Department. In addition, the Public Works Department now has two formal subcategories umbrellas under which its service areas fall — Maintenance and Environmental.

The Transportation Department continues to manage traffic engineering, street lighting, traffic signals and special projects and represents Salisbury on the Cabarrus Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization. The department has added signs and markings to its list of responsibilities.

The Land and Development Services Department has been created from the former Community Planning Services. This department manages responsibilities such as site plan reviews, construction inspections, land development ordinance amendments, subdivisions, zoning enforcement, water, sanitary sewer and stormwater permitting.

The Public Works Department now has delineated Maintenance and Environmental service areas that include stormwater, waste and recycling management, cemeteries, grounds and building maintenance, fleet services and street maintenance.