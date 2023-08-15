Photo gallery: High school football jamboree
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Carson Coach Jonathan Lowe. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Carson’s defensive player Tristen McBride 58. Looks like he was playing nose tackle on defense and on the offensive line. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Carson Coach Jonathan Lowe. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Carson QB Michael Guiton 16. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
South's Coach Chris Walsh. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
South Rowan QB Broooks Overcash 7 and lineman Bryan Velasquez 65 with North 55. by Wayne Hinshaw, for Salisbury Post
North's 13 makes a catch with South's Macon Fuller 21 covering.. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
South Rowan QB Broooks Overcash 7 and Landon Richards 10 with North 55. by Wayne Hinshaw, for Salisbury Post
North’s QB Jeremiah Alford 3. tackled by South' s Ricky Moore 27 and Ashton Frampton 43.. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
North's QB Jeremiah Alford 3 ran out of bounds by Conner Richard 45 and Ashton Frampton 43. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
South's Dalton Young 3 a receiver being tacked by North's Jaemias Morrow 2 photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
North's QB Jeremiah Alford 3 eyeing his receiver. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
North's Jaemias Morroe 2. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
North’s QB Jeremiah Alford 3. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 carries the ball. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
West QB Brant Graham 11. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
West QB Brant Graham 11. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
West QB Brant Graham 11. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury Coach Clayton Trivett. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
West's Coach Louis Kraft. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hank Webb 12 kicking extra point.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for Salisbury Post
Salisbiry's Hank Webb 12 making a catch with West' TK Lark 21 making the tackle photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2 stiff arms West defender Asriel Mauney 78 photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury QB Mike Geter 2 spriting into the end zone for a TD. photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Salisbury Deuce Walker 1 making a TD Catch on the goal line, photo by wayne Hinshaw, for the salisbury Post
Carson High School hosted this year’s high school football jamboree on Friday. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.