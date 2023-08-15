Area Sports Briefs: Wins for Salisbury volleyball and WR and SHS soccer; Cranfield gets tough ace Published 3:39 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

From staff reports

Salisbury opened the boys soccer season with a 3-2 win at South Rowan on Monday.

Salisbury was in control with a 3-0 lead with six minutes left, but the Raiders scored on a set piece and an own-goal to get back to 3-2 and make things uncomfortable for the Hornets.

Leonardo Fragoso, Abdul Eliwa and Carlos Henriquez scored the Salisbury goals. Eliwa and Hines Busby had assists.

“Other than the last six minutes, I was pleased with the effort and the mistakes can be corrected,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “The match itself was unorthodox with shortened warmups and a delay due to the extreme heat advisory.

Salisbury played seven freshmen and a sophomore who were new to the program. Salisbury got excellent play from Mohammed Jabateh and Robert Moulton.

Next for the Hornets is a home match at Ludwig Stadium on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Mount Pleasant.

•••

A hat trick by Gio Romero led West Rowan to a 7-2 win against Statesville in Monday’s season opener.

Rodrigo Pacheco scored twice, while Andres Vazquez and Jonny Camacho scored one each.

Assists were credited to Romero, Pacheco, Vazquez, Will Beecham and Andrew Mead.

HS volleyball

Salisbury swept A.L. Brown 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15 on Monday to open the volleyball season.

Ashley Yang had 25 assists and 18 digs for the Hornets, while Ava Morris had 11 kills and five digs.

Kendall Henderson had eight kills, Carmen McQueen had five kills. Dayami Acevedo had six kills and 10 digs.

Sheena Daugherty had 12 digs, and Katie Peeler added six digs for the Hornets.

HS football

Friday’s North Davidson at Salisbury game will be broadcast on WSAT 101.7 FM.

Ken Anderson is back to do play-by-play.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

It’s a “White Out” game for the Hornets, with the first 100 getting T-shirts.

WSAT will broadcast the Davie at West Rowan game the second week of the season and will carry the Mooresville at West Rowan game in Week 3.

College football

Jalon Walker (Salisbury) will be used as both an inside and outside linebacker by Georgia this season.

Walker missed spring football following shoulder surgery, but is good to go now.

Local golf

Carson graduate Cade Cranfield made a hole-in-one on the 205-yard No. 16 hole at Winding Creek Golf Club in Thomasville,.

Cranfield was playing in a two-man Captain’s Choice tournament. He and partner Ryan Burke shot a sizzling 14-under 58.

•••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot 70-68-73 — 211 at Brook Valley Country Club and tied for 13th at 5-under in the GPro Tour’s Greenville (S.C.) Open.

•••

The U.S. Amateur gets started in Colarado on Tuesday. Local golfer Charlie Barr was a qualifier.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Coice event, the first-place team was Pdaber, Richard Long, Ty Cobb and Todd Cleary.

The second-place team was Lenny Mauseli, Sheryl Johnson, Allen Terry and Larry Harwood.

Cobb was closest to the pin and had the longest putt.

Pfeiffer athletics

Zac Chilton, a 2015 Pfeiffer University graduate, has been promoted to Director of Athletics.

Chilton has served his alma mater as Interim Athletic Director since February of 2023 after the resignation of former Director of Athletics Danielle Lafferty.

A former student-athlete at Pfeiffer, Chilton has served as the Director of the Falcon Club since 2020. He previously held the role of Assistant Director of Admissions at Pfeiffer. Chilton has significant experience in fund raising and event management and is currently working to identify and implement strategies to enhance fundraising efforts to support the Falcon student-athletes and staff as well as to improve Pfeiffer’s athletic facilities.

Jay Hill finished T-13! Next tournament only 4 days away😁

3dBrook valley country club