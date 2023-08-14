RSS district three vacant seat filled Published 6:57 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Kathy McDuffie Sanborn has been selected to fill the vacant seat in district three (East Rowan) on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.

The vacancy was created by the June resignation of former board member Brian Hightower.

The field of candidates was narrowed to two individuals, and at Monday’s meeting, Sanborn was selected over Charlie Ashby following a forum-style discussion during the RSS work session at the Wallace Education Forum.

After the forum concluded, the RSS Board voted unanimously to approve Sanborn to the seat.

During the 2020 election, Sanborn challenged Hightower for the position. She lost a narrow election, with 29,162 votes to Hightower’s 30,334. Sanborn received 48.66 percent of the vote to Hightower’s 50.62 percent.

“I ran for this position in 2020 because I felt like I had a lot that I could offer,” Sanborn said. “This district has meant a lot to me, and even since I retired, I have come back and held several interim (positions) because I feel like I could still contribute and support.”

Sanborn was one of seven qualified candidates to apply for the vacant seat. She brings 32 years of public education experience to the table.

“I believe that the strength of our community will be determined by the strength of our schools,” Sanborn said.

In the zone she will soon officially represent, Sanborn sees promise through collaboration with the school district’s administration.

“This district has a lot going for it and a lot of excitement with Dr. (Kelly) Withers (Superintendent) and her strategic plan and her fine-tuned focus,” Sanborn said. “I think it is a great time, and I think that I can add that perspective as an educator to the board.”

Sanborn will officially be sworn in during the Aug. 28 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. and will also be held in the Wallace Education Forum, 500 N Main St., Salisbury.

For the full story, check out the Wednesday e-edition of the Salisbury Post.