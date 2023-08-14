Kenneth L. Hardin: Is this generation lost or just being ignored? Published 10:55 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Every young generation gets saddled with the label that they’re lost and will be the death of the

future of society. Whether it was rock ‘n roll music or today’s hip hop, parents have been

shaking their collective heads and shouting in unison that this country won’t survive with the

way kids were being raised in their respective eras. I’m typically not a bandwagon rider but I

have to hitch a ride today and occupy my bale of hay. I’m genuinely concerned about this

generation of kids who’ll be responsible for ensuring the survivability of society.

I’m not alone in my solicitous thought and behavior based on receiving telephone calls and visits

from several prominent people in this City recently, who can be considered the movers and

shakers of this little historic piece of real estate. Each person shared their concerns about the

seemingly hopelessness of our youth and what the contributing factors were to their observed

lack of goals and direction. Some I agreed with, others I felt like were being viewed through a

narrow prism based on their environment and life experiences that are far from what these kids

have to endure. It begs the question, “Are kids today just different from those of other time

periods?”

Certainly, kids face more challenges and are exposed to technological advancements that give

them access to things older generations didn’t, but I don’t think the onus should fall solely on the

misguided youth. We’ve failed our young people. That “we” encompasses families, parents, the

church, educational institutions, community organizations, so-called community leaders,

politicians, and anyone else who should have an interest in ensuring our youth mature and

progress effectively. There is no accountability. Skinfolk want to blame the white man for all the

ills that plague our community instead of accepting the responsibility of identifying and

addressing issues. White people ignore their own cultural failings, while wagging a judgmental

finger at the societal degradation that exists in the Black community but won’t accept

responsibility for centuries of systemic racist practices and institutions that still deny people of

color the opportunity to lift themselves up and out. Collectively, we’ve lowered all expectations,

forgone discipline, erased boundaries of respect for authority and eliminated a repercussive

society where failure to adhere has consequences. I heard the best explanation of the problem,

“The teachers are afraid of the students and the principal, the principal is afraid of the

superintendent, the superintendent is afraid of the parents, but the students aren’t afraid of

anyone.”

The streets are whispering, no, the streets are screaming out in high volume tones and have been

for years telling grownups what the problem is. I’ve been yelling it too but evidently people get

caught up in my passion and have ignored what I’ve been saying for over 25 years. Things are

now at a crisis level. I was told that folks now recognize the need for a Boys & Girls Club and

are involved in efforts to bring one here. Why now? Back in 2016, I saw the need and tried to

bring one here. I wasn’t asking for any funding as I had former NBA star and Salisbury native

Bobby Jackson and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather willing to be involved. But I was met

with resistance and had impediments thrown in the way from some of the same people and

organizations who now see it as a dire need and solution. Unlike those who thwarted mine and so

many other efforts, I hope they’re successful.

If every moment in life had background music, Sam Cooke may have soulfully belted out “A

Change is Gonna Come” in 1964, but this wasn’t the change he sang about in the beauty of his

still relevant cantabile lyrics. Marvin Gaye is screaming out from his grave, shouting, “What’s

Goin’ On?” His relevant melodic question begs to be answered more bluntly by, “what the hell

is going on in this community?” In the 60’s and 70’s the cohesiveness of the community would

not allow for what is being accepted as commonplace today. It seems like the Black community

has done the cha-cha slide right into near obscurity and Harlem Shuffled close to irrelevancy. We

can wobble, but are we winning? When I was younger and even with my kids, every Black

parent’s dream was for their child to graduate college and advance their lot in life further than

their own. Today, we view keeping our daughter off the stripper pole and our sons out of the

Penitentiary as indicators of success. The cultural standards haven’t been lowered, they’ve been

mercilessly been killed and buried deep in an unmarked grave without hope or a plan for a

reincarnate redemption.

It’s easy to point the finger during times of heartache and crisis, but that doesn’t give any hope

to a lost generation.

Kenneth L. (Kenny) Hardin is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.