High school football: Hornets control the marquee Jamboree scrimmage Published 12:55 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — The fifth annual Rowan County Football Jamboree is in the books.

All the Rowan teams found out they’ve got things to work on in Friday’s set of scrimmages that were by hosted by Carson, but some have got more work to do than others.

Getting the reps in was far more important than the numbers on the scoreboard, but Salisbury got off to an impressive start, any way you look at it.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we’re getting there,” Salisbury head coach Clayton Trivett said.

The Hornets rolled to a 28-0 decision against West Rowan that means nothing officially, but will mean something as far as county bragging rights.

Salisbury’s Mike Geter is still Mike Geter. He had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and an interception.

Deuce Walker, the county’s most heavily recruited senior, caught the touchdown pass, while Jamal Rule had a rushing touchdown.

Kenyon Hairston made a leaping interception for the Hornets. Hairston also got the touchdown for the Hornets after an errant snap by the Falcons led to a lot of Hornets swarming after the loose ball.

Not much went West’s way, but head coach Louis Kraft is confident the Falcons will learn from their mistakes.

“We didn’t have the best night and we haven’t figured out how to play well in these Jamborees, but we’ll be fine,” Kraft said. “Hats off to Salisbury. They played with high intensity, seeking some revenge from (West’s win over the Hornets) last year.”

A.L. Brown topped East Rowan 14-3 to open the Jamboree, with Mekhi Herron and Masiah Bennermon finding the end zone for the Wonders and new head coach Justin Hardin.

Carter Honeucytt kicked a field goal for the Mustangs.

North Rowan also has a new head coach in Josh Sophia. The Cavaliers prevailed 20-6 against South Rowan.

“It was typical for this time of season,” Sophia said. “We did a lot of good things, but we still have a ton of things to work on.”

Jaemias Morrow scored on a sweep on offense and had a pick-six on defense to lead the Cavaliers.

Khor’on Miller had the other TD for North.

South’s touchdown came on a 68-yard pass play — Brooks Overcash to Dalton Young.

Carson was scheduled to scrimmage with Albemarle, but the Bulldogs did not make an appearance.

Carson was still able to get some work in, as Salisbury stayed around to provide opposition for the Cougars.

There was no scoring in that scrimmage, but Carson head coach Jonathan Lowe was satisfied that the Cougars got quality reps in.

Opening night is set for Friday, Aug. 18.

Salisbury is home against North Davidson. East Rowan is at North Rowan. Carson is at Mount Pleasant. West Rowan is at A.L. Brown. South Rowan is home against Union Academy.