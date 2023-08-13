Sarah’s Song, an original musical, coming to Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

An original musical drama based on the lives of Sarah and Abraham from the Bible will be presented by members of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church and The First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis along with Dance Dreams Studio.

Performances will be held on Sept. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church in Kannapolis.

The story originates in Harran, Mesopotamia in approximately the year 2000 BC. As the prologue tells us, “Empires are disintegrating, people are leaving and smaller city-states and fiefdoms are springing up. In the Chaldean Empire, in the city of Harran, Sarah and Abraham are on the move.”

Their arrival in Caanan, as they might have supposed, was not the end of their journey. From the harem in Egypt to the Mount Moriah altar, their quest to follow God tested the metal of a man and drew forth the heart of a woman.

The role of Sarah is played by Lucinda Stewart and the role of Abraham is played by Whit Whitley. Sarah’s Song contains 11 original songs and an original script by Don and Kay Simmons. Don is the Music Director at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, a former college instructor, secondary school teacher, and accompanist for the Piedmont Choral Society. He is a classically trained organist and pianist. Kay is a prolific songwriter and poet. She is also a registered nurse.