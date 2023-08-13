NOAA predicts higher than average storm season, officials give tips on preparedness Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its forecast to reflect a higher than average hurricane season, residents should either review their existing storm plan or consider creating one, according to officials throughout the state.

As the 2023 hurricane season, which began June 1, continues until Nov. 30, there is a chance for more severe weather in North Carolina. NOAA had earlier predicted an average level of 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. But now, with updated data, the agency is projecting 14 to 21 storms, which is slightly above average. The prediction includes tropical storms and hurricanes. About half of those are expected to be full-blown hurricanes.

Scientists at NOAA say that El Nino, which is back in play this summer, usually creates patterns that will disrupt hurricanes, but the warmer than average water temperatures is offsetting that.

NOAA encourages everyone to have a hurricane plan and to stay on top of current information through official channels.

After Monday’s severe thunderstorms and confirmed tornadoes brought downed trees and left thousands without power across the state, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is providing helpful tips to residents on what to do after a storm.

Causey points out that even when a storm has passed, there are other dangers to watch out for such as downed power lines, ruptured gas lines, standing flood water, fallen trees and damaged structures.

For insurance purposes, it is important to inspect personal property for damage as soon as possible. Take pictures to document any damage. Do not make any improvements until an insurance adjuster inspects the property unless it is necessary to prevent further damage.

“All North Carolinians need to equip themselves with the knowledge of what to do before, during and after a storm,” said Commissioner Mike Causey. “North Carolina is no stranger to powerful storms, so it’s important to take the time in advance to familiarize yourself with these tips.”

Sadly, fraud is very common after a big storm. Causey encourages storm victims to only work with licensed and insured contractors. “Our NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division has a staff of special agents across the state who investigate insurance fraud daily.”

Causey offers the following storm readiness tips to help North Carolinians prepare before and during a storm:

Before

Make sure you have adequate insurance coverage . Know exactly what your insurance policy covers. Homeowners’ policies do not cover flooding. Be aware there is a 30-day waiting period before flood policies take effect. If you live in a rental property, your landlord’s insurance only covers the building. None of your personal belongings are insured unless you purchase your own renters’ policy. Consumers can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program at 877-336-2627 or contact our NCDOI Consumer Services Division at 855-408-1212 for a list of companies that may offer private flood insurance.

. Know exactly what your insurance policy covers. Homeowners’ policies do not cover flooding. Be aware there is a 30-day waiting period before flood policies take effect. If you live in a rental property, your landlord’s insurance only covers the building. None of your personal belongings are insured unless you purchase your own renters’ policy. Consumers can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program at 877-336-2627 or contact our NCDOI Consumer Services Division at 855-408-1212 for a list of companies that may offer private flood insurance. Compile important documents . Gather important paperwork, including insurance policies, medical records and prescriptions. Be prepared to bring copies with you if you are forced to evacuate your home. Know how to get in touch with your insurance agent and company.

. Gather important paperwork, including insurance policies, medical records and prescriptions. Be prepared to bring copies with you if you are forced to evacuate your home. Know how to get in touch with your insurance agent and company. Create a home inventory . Go room to room in your home and write down the brand name, description, estimated value and date of purchase of items in your home. It is also helpful to compile receipts, appraisal documents and serial numbers. Take videos or photographs of your belongings. Store your home inventory and related documents in a safe, easily accessible place online, on your smartphone, on your computer or in a fire-proof box or safe deposit box.

. Go room to room in your home and write down the brand name, description, estimated value and date of purchase of items in your home. It is also helpful to compile receipts, appraisal documents and serial numbers. Take videos or photographs of your belongings. Store your home inventory and related documents in a safe, easily accessible place online, on your smartphone, on your computer or in a fire-proof box or safe deposit box. Identify potential hazards around your home . Hanging tree branches, loose shingles, patio furniture and other outdoor objects can cause damage or injuries in a storm. Make repairs or secure large objects to reduce the threat.

. Hanging tree branches, loose shingles, patio furniture and other outdoor objects can cause damage or injuries in a storm. Make repairs or secure large objects to reduce the threat. Check your emergency toolkit and to-go bag . Update items such as food, medicine and batteries. Make sure to include everyone in your home, including pets when building your emergency preparedness kits.

. Update items such as food, medicine and batteries. Make sure to include everyone in your home, including pets when building your emergency preparedness kits. Electricity may go out, so make sure you have extra drinking water. Also, fill the bathtub with water for bathing and flushing the toilet.

During

Shelter in place if officials advise it.

if officials advise it. Stay away from windows, glass doors and skylights.

from windows, glass doors and skylights. Find a safe place to stay in the interior of the home on a lower floor unless flooding is a possibility.

to stay in the interior of the home on a lower floor unless flooding is a possibility. Make sure your cell phone is charged. Do not use a landline if lightning is present.

your cell phone is charged. Do not use a landline if lightning is present. Turn off the electricity at the main breaker if flooding becomes a threat.

at the main breaker if flooding becomes a threat. Remain indoors until officials give notice that it is safe to go outside.

until officials give notice that it is safe to go outside. If officials order an evacuation, do not come home until officials advise it is safe to do so.

For more information on how to be prepared before, during and after any storm, go to www.ncdoi.gov/disaster or contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Consumer Division at 1-855-408-1212.