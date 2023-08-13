Little League softball: New York wins championship

Published 11:41 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

By Post Sports

Little Legue softball World Series

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — New York scored three runs in the first inning and went on to beat Pitt County 5-2 in Sunday’s championship game in the Little League World Series.

Pitt County, playing at home, had won 6-5 in eight innings to eliminate Rowan Little League on Friday and had scored two runs in the sixth on Saturday to beat defending champion Texas 4-3 in a semifinal.

The New York girls are from Massepequa Park and represented the Mid-Atlantic Regional in a contest televised by ABC.

Texas beat Connecticut 5-1 in the third-place game.

 

More Sports

High school football: Hornets control the marquee Jamboree scrimmage

NFL: Flat performance by Panthers in 27-0 setback

American Legion Baseball World Series: 10-4 loss to New Jersey knocks out South Carolina

High school football: Falcons have blend of young talent and experience

Print Article