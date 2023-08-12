Man arrested, another hospitalized after Friday shooting

Published 10:20 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Castulo Rivas-Pacheco

SALISBURY — A man was arrested Friday night and charged with assault after an altercation turned physical and he fired his gun.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Castulo Rivas-Pacheco, 32, was charged with for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury following an encounter with neighbors.

The incident occurred around 9:48 p.m. on Peach Orchard Lane.

Rivas-Pacheco reportedly fired a gun multiple times, striking a victim in their arm and chest. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with non-life threatening injuries.

Rivas-Pacheco was given a $10,000 secured bond.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

More Crime

Salisbury man arrested in Randolph County sex sting

Grimes enters guilty plea in 2019 murder case

Blotter for Aug. 11

Second suspect in July robbery arrested Monday

Print Article