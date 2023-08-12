Man arrested, another hospitalized after Friday shooting Published 10:20 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested Friday night and charged with assault after an altercation turned physical and he fired his gun.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Castulo Rivas-Pacheco, 32, was charged with for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury following an encounter with neighbors.

The incident occurred around 9:48 p.m. on Peach Orchard Lane.

Rivas-Pacheco reportedly fired a gun multiple times, striking a victim in their arm and chest. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with non-life threatening injuries.

Rivas-Pacheco was given a $10,000 secured bond.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.