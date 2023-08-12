Library Notes: RPL’s Summer Reading prize winners announced Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

Rowan Public Library extends a huge thank-you to all the children, teens and adults who participated in this year’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading program. Now is the time to announce Summer Reading Prize winners! Each year, chances to win a variety of big prizes are available to readers who join in on the Summer Reading fun. Winners for summer reading prizes were announced at the Summer Reading Finale, a prerecorded video that has been posted to the library’s Facebook page (@rowanpubliclibrary).

Children’s Summer Reading

Every child who read 20 hours received free books and a chance to win a Super Reader prize bag full of fun goodies for kids. The Super Reader Prize raffle was offered at each branch in two age categories (ages 5 and under and ages 6-10) for a total of 8 Super Reader Prizes awarded systemwide. Each Super Reader Prize tote includes books, games and more. Winners of this year’s prizes are Annabelle E. and Kiley K. (RPL Headquarters), Ella D. and Claire C. (RPL East Branch), Cashius D. and Sawyer D. (RPL South), and Eesa W. and Cordie N. (RPL West). Winners will be contacted to collect prizes from their RPL home branch.

Teen Summer Reading

The Teen Summer Reading Program for 2023 was such a blast! Teens 11-17 had the chance to learn new crafts like friendship bracelets and wood burning and play classic summer camp games like capture the flag and human battleship. All Together Now celebrated making new friends, coming together as a community, and showing kindness to all. Thank you to all the Rowan County (and beyond) teenagers who participated in the Summer Reading Program! Raffle Prize Winners include: $100 Gift Card SMBC: Bayley K., Kindle 10 with Accessories: Rachel E., Instax 11 Mini Camera with film: Jassi E., $50 Gift Card SMBC: James N., $20 Tinseltown USA gift card: Zakariya W., LEGO 3-in-1 Creator Set: Deborah W., Paint by Number: Rachel O., $10 Gift Card SMBC: Retage E., Bullet Journal Kit: Lotte J., Diamond Painting Set: Gabrielle A., 1,000 Piece LEGO Minifig Puzzle: Elijah P., and Boba Squishmallow: Kai M.

Adult Summer Reading

The Adult Summer Reading 2023 Program ended with great success — 176 adult readers logged a total of 12,911 hours of reading time during the program. That is a lot of time spent between the pages of great books!

Out of those 176 readers, the top ten readers with the most hours each won the following grand prizes: Kindle eReader: Wyndham W. (1,011 hours), Kindle eReader: Debbie B. (768 hours), South Main Book Company Gift Certificate: Tyra C. (481 hours), South Main Book Company Gift Certificate: Crystal N. (462 hours), South Main Book Company Gift Certificate: Misty P. (441 hours), South Main Book Company Gift Certificate: T. Gosselin (420 hours), Amazon Gift Card: Larissa M. (353 hours), Amazon Gift Card: Maria B. (323 hours), Stanley 40 oz Tumbler: Eileen L. (320 hours), Library Card Tote Bag: Terri F. (302 hours), and Food Lion Gift Card: Honore A. (271 hours). All adult readers who logged at least 20 hours of reading time were entered into the Super Reader Adult Raffle. The prize for this was a gift basket containing lots of book- and reading-themed goodies. This prize was awarded to Hannah S.

Summer Reading participants of all ages were invited to visit all RPL locations for a chance to win a pizza party. Patrons who visited all four RPL branches with a pizza party raffle entry form received a stamp specific to that branch. Patrons who returned their entry form with all location-specific stamps were entered for a chance to win the pizza party. The library received 12 entries for the pizza party raffle and the winner is Beau Efird. Congratulations Beau!

All Summer Reading 2023 prizes must be picked up by Sept. 1. Prize winners can call 980-432-8670 to arrange prize pick up. Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. For more information about Summer Reading or future programs and events, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.