High school football: North has potential record-breakers in backfield

By Mike London

SPENCER — North Rowan quarterback Jeremiah Alford turned 16 recently with 42 touchdown passes and 5,180 yards of total offense already in the record books.

The junior has been North’s starting QB for two seasons. If he can stay healthy, it’s only a matter of time before Alford breaks long-standing school records. Mario Sturdivant, who produced three stellar seasons as North’s QB in the late 1990s, fired 65 TD passes and accounted for 7,473 yards of total offense (passing yards plus rushing yards). Those numbers have been the gold standard at North for a generation.

If you’re thinking Alford’s poise and experience could make North a team to reckon with, well, a lot of people agree with you. North is usually listed in statewide 1A preseason polls.

And keep in mind that Alford isn’t acting alone. He can hand the ball off to another potential record-breaker.

Senior running back Jaemias Morrow has scored tons of touchdowns in a ton of ways — on rushes, on receptions, on pick-sixes, on fumble scoops and on kick returns.

He has scored 54 touchdowns for the Cavaliers since getting called up to the varsity late in his freshman season. Jareke Chambers, a sensational back who played his senior season in the fall of 2014, owns the school record with 72 touchdowns. That mark is well within Morrow’s reach.

Chambers’ school rushing record of 4,769 yards looks safer. Morrow would need 1,880 yards to get there. That’s a pile of yards in a 10-game season, but that’s not to say it’s impossible, especially if North can make a playoff run. Morrow has made a habit of making the unexpected look routine.

“Morrow is really talented, and he’s not only elusive, he catches the ball very well out of the backfield,” new North head coach Josh Sophia said.

Sophia is well aware of how special Cavalier athletes can be. He’s coached at North before. He was a key assistant during Ben Hampton’s solid coaching tenure at North. Then Sophia learned the ins and outs of the head coaching position at Camden County. He turned that program around, and now he returns to guide the Cavaliers.

“it’s going good and I’m getting settled in,” Sophia said. “When I got here we were a little behind, but the kids have been working hard every day to catch up.”

North’s numbers are up some from a year ago, but North is still short-handed compared to the other county schools. North has 40-something players to man the varsity and jayvee squads, and while the Cavaliers will be 1A when the playoffs come around, they compete in the regular season in the split Central Carolina Conference where four of the seven teams are 2As.

A full jayvee schedule is planned.

As far as the varsity, the numbers dictate that everyone has to be ready to play on both sides of the ball. That includes Alford and Morrow.

“Alford isn’t just a good athlete, he’s really physical, maybe the most physical guy in our program,” Sophia said. “He’s going to play inside linebacker as well as quarterback. We’ve got to find ways to get him a few breaks on defense because he won’t get any on offense. We’ve got to have him under center.”

Morrow’s wheels and knack for finding the football make him a natural free safety, roaming the middle of North’s 4-2-5 defense. Any time Morrow makes an interception — and he’ll definitely make some — there’s a chance that he’s going to take it back a long way in a hurry.

North can’t afford to get Alford or Morrow banged up playing defense, but at the same time they’re such good football players, they have to be on the field. That’s the dilemma faced by a lot of 1A and 2A programs.

North also still has Khor’on Miller. He can be a hard-nosed lead blocker for Morrow, but he’ll also get some carries.

“He’s not shifty, but he’s a tough downhill runner,” Sophia said. “He’s another physical kid.”

On defense, Miller will normally be the other inside backer lining up next to Alford.

Who will Alford throw the ball to now that smooth, fast Amari McArthur, a Lenoir-Rhyne recruit, has graduated?

The leading candidates to fill big shoes include Tsion Kelly, JoJo Tarver, Ason Best and Amir Alexander.

Tarver is quick and might be the future running back who follows Morrow. Alexander is a rangy basketball kid who has looked good running routes. Best had some monster jayvee games. Kelly is one of the team’s better athletes and will be a force in the defensive backfield when he’s not catching passes.

The offensive line crew will include Rob Caldwell, Eli Jefferies, Jasper Neely, Kamahri Feamster, Brayden Mahaley and Silas Sophia.

Sophia is a sophomore who is the head coach’s son.

Jordan Bailey is expected to be one of the leaders on the defense as a pass-rushing, run-stopping defensive end.

“He’s really explosive and he’s been tough to block,” Sophia said.

Yasir Wactor and Naj McCoy are expected to be big factors on the defensive line.

Caldwell also is a sure starter on the defensive line. Other members of the o-line crew will be counted on for defensive line depth.

“Everyone we’ve got has to train on both sides of the ball,” Sophia said. “Fortunately, a lot of them are versatile and can play multiple spots.”

Basketball standouts George Maxwell and Alexander are working as outside linebackers. Daniel Montes Medrano, who is faster and more physical than the average kicker/punter, likes contact and could be used as an inside backer or outside backer.

While Kelly will be asked to catch passes, his most important role is going to be as an extra-physical cornerback.

Jaiden Brown will be a starter in the secondary. Sophomore Jaden Walker could be a future standout.

The non-conference schedule will test the Cavaliers right away. While 3A East Rowan is a familiar foe, North also has matchups with Forest Hills, Anson and (High Point) Andrews, three athletic schools with bigger numbers than North.

“It’s a tough schedule,” Sophia said. “(Former North assistant coach) Bill Kesler texted me and said it looks like one of the old North Rowan schedules. That kind of schedule can help you when you get to the conference, but it only helps if you can stay healthy.”

Health is key for every high school team, but it’s going to be even more critical than ever for the Cavaliers. If they can stay in one piece, they can have an exciting season.

North has put together a nice run of seven straight winning seasons and will look to make it eight.

“We’ve got some talent and we’ve got hard-working kids,” Sophia said. “We can be a tough draw for someone in the 1A playoffs.”