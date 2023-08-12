Doug Creamer: Taking care of yourself Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Doug Creamer

Have you ever had more to do than time to get it done? We all have times when our calendar is so full that we feel overloaded. Many people get overloaded during the holiday season, but that isn’t the only time that we allow life to overwhelm us. Sometimes the pressures come from work, while other times it comes from our personal lives.

I remember when I was teaching and we approached the end of the semester how stressful it would get trying to wrap things up. There was always a pile of papers that needed to be graded and recorded. I had to go check on my work-release students. I also had to prepare for class each day. I was always sleep-deprived and I would drink lots of caffeine, forcing myself to push through.

When everything was done, I would collapse. Your body will allow you to push the limits for a while, but then it will require some catch up. I know that I have been guilty of pushing myself many times in the past. You have to do what you have to do. Deadlines have to be met and you have to dig deep to make it happen.

We can also find ourselves drained when life comes at us from too many directions. It’s OK when one thing goes wrong and we can focus on solving that one thing. We fix it and we move on. But when five, six, or seven things are all calling our name at the exact same time and needing immediate attention…those moments create undue stress.

It’s often during these crazy times that we neglect to take care of ourselves. We put ourselves on the back burner. We forfeit sleep in order to try and get something off our plate. We neglect exercise or fail to give ourselves some down time. We add one more thing to our calendar. We lean on the energy from caffeine and chocolate, expecting our bodies to respond.

When we neglect to take care of ourselves we can’t perform at our best. When our stress level is through the roof, how can we expect ourselves to get it all done? When time pressures are pressing us, something has to give. The result is poor performance, hurting people we love, or possibly health issues because we are failing to take care of ourselves.

I don’t believe that God expects us to be super-human. In fact, God tells us that we need a Sabbath rest. God spent six days creating our world and universe and then He rested on the seventh day. He tells us in His word that we need to rest, too. Some things are going to have to be put off until next week. We are going to have to learn to say “no” to other things. I have a hard time saying no because I don’t want to disappoint people.

God puts the responsibility to take care of ourselves squarely on our shoulders. That means that we have to get proper rest…take a day and unplug from the demands. That also means that we need to exercise our body. My doctor has made it clear to me that I need to walk. Walking is great for the heart, legs, mind and spirit. I have found that when I skip walking because I need to get things done, I suffer for it. Some people swim, run, ride bikes or lift weights…whatever you choose, do it for yourself.

Some people may argue that acting this way is selfish. The opposite of that is true. When we take care of ourselves by getting proper rest, eating good food, and getting some exercise, we will be healthier in body, mind and spirit. Then we will be better equipped to serve God’s Kingdom and our families and our employers. Being stressed out and pulled in too many directions leaves us drained and unable to be the blessing God intends in all areas of our lives.

I want to encourage you to focus on taking care of yourself so you can be ready to serve Him in whatever capacity He needs you. God can do great things through us, but He needs us to take care of our bodies (His temple). That means get proper rest. That means feed your body good food, your mind with good thoughts, and your spirit with God’s word. That means get the exercise and take the medications your body needs to be healthy and strong. Then you will be ready to serve Him to the best of your ability.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.