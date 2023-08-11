Blotter for Aug. 11

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Report

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Identity theft occurred on Cantiberry Drive in Salisbury on Aug. 8.
  • Larceny occurred on W. C St. in Kannapolis between 9 p.m. on July 31 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 4. The total estimated loss was $5,200.
  • Credit card fraud occurred on Webb Road between 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 8. 
  • Wayne Joseph Dryden, 31, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 8.

In Salisbury Police reports

  • Larceny occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. between 8:35-8:40 a.m. on Aug. 9. 

