Blotter for Aug. 11

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Identity theft occurred on Cantiberry Drive in Salisbury on Aug. 8.

Larceny occurred on W. C St. in Kannapolis between 9 p.m. on July 31 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 4. The total estimated loss was $5,200.

Credit card fraud occurred on Webb Road between 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 8.