Blotter for Aug. 11
Published 12:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Identity theft occurred on Cantiberry Drive in Salisbury on Aug. 8.
- Larceny occurred on W. C St. in Kannapolis between 9 p.m. on July 31 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 4. The total estimated loss was $5,200.
- Credit card fraud occurred on Webb Road between 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 8.
- Wayne Joseph Dryden, 31, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 8.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Larceny occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. between 8:35-8:40 a.m. on Aug. 9.