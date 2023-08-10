Vette Set Corvette Club show on Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Report

The Vette Set Corvette Club and Old Chevy Club is holding a car, truck and bike show on Saturday, Aug. 12. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Royal Giants Park at 200 Robinson Road, East Spencer. All cars and trucks are welcome and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Food vendors will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Charlie Morgan at 794-213-9484 or Danny Thompson at 704-738-7079.

More News

A flash of luck: Landis lifeguard hospitalized by lightning at home recovering

Connection of new well still pending for Faith

Faith’s plans for future growth includes areas out to I-85

Increases in Rowan County lead cases not that cut and dry

Print Article