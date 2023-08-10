Vette Set Corvette Club show on Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Vette Set Corvette Club and Old Chevy Club is holding a car, truck and bike show on Saturday, Aug. 12. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Royal Giants Park at 200 Robinson Road, East Spencer. All cars and trucks are welcome and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Food vendors will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Charlie Morgan at 794-213-9484 or Danny Thompson at 704-738-7079.