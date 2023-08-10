Second suspect in July robbery arrested Monday Published 2:36 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

On Monday, Rowan County authorities apprehended a second suspect in a July robbery and kidnapping case.

Ahmad Obryan Thomas, 24, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and entering, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

Thomas was taken into custody at the Rowan County Detention Center on a secured $150,000 bond.

A second man, Ramone Dajuan Galarza, 20, of Salisbury, arrested on July 20, faces similar charges for his role in the same incident. His bond was set at $1,092,500.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responded to 2605 Eagle Street in Enochville on July 13 about a past break-in. Upon arrival, the deputy encountered four occupants on the front porch of the residence. One of those occupants showed the deputy the door that had been kicked in.

Once inside the residence, the deputy observed a safe that reportedly had been shot multiple times. One of the shots broke the lock cylinder allowing access to the contents.

The deputy spoke with one of the victims, who said she was at home in her bedroom when she heard someone kick in the door and yell, “LAPD, get on the ground.”

According to the victim, three black males were inside the residence, and one of them was armed with what she described as “a big gun,” believed to be a rifle.

The victim told deputies that they pointed the gun at her and told her to get down before entering her son’s bedroom, shooting the lock of the safe and taking what was inside.

The suspects reportedly took several handguns and a large sum of cash.

A third unidentified suspect remains at large.