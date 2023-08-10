Preview: Bunce Carts having grand opening event this Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

SPENCER — This Saturday, right across the street from the North Carolina Transportation Museum, Bunce Carts is organizing an all day grand opening celebration that will have fun for everyone. Food trucks, merchandise, a DJ and live music from The Embers and The Catalinas are just some of the things to look forward to.

Bunce Carts is offering financing for their vehicles like street-legal golf carts, ebikes and utility carts. There will also be test drives available for anyone interested in purchasing one. Local radio legend Buddy Poole is making an appearance to lend his voice for some preview announcements, too.

Besides having recreational vehicles, Bunce Carts is highlighting the other aspects to their overall business. “Bunce Carts is just one of the many businesses that we have. We also do metal roofing, we sell OPB as well, Bunce Buildings,” representative Madelyn Carpenter said.

Going on at the same time will be this year’s Broo & Chew Festival at the transportation museum. Bunce Carts will provide shuttles for people looking to make their way over there responsibly.

The day of the event is Saturday, Aug. 12, and will last from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be located at 400 South Salisbury Avenue Suite B, in Spencer.