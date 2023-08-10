Blotter for Aug. 10
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- An assault reportedly occurred on Rainey Road in Salisbury between 3:45-3:50 p.m. on July 30.
- Blake James Bishop, 24, was charged with identity theft on Aug. 7.
- Cynthia Luanne Moose, 32, was charged with violating a protective order on Aug. 7.
- Timothy Lee Loflin, 43, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 7.
- Austin Michael Reid, 22, was charged with injury to personal property on Aug. 7.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A burglary occurred in the 700 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W between 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 8. The total estimated loss was $820.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of S. Avalon Dr. between 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 7.