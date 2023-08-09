Second tornado confirmed by NWS, impacted China Grove and Landis Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

According to information from the National Weather Service, Monday’s storm sparked two tornadoes including one that ripped a swath from Catawba County, through Iredell and into China Grove in Rowan County before dissipating.

The EF1 tornado that touched down initially in Catawba crossed into Rowan County about 5:20 p.m.

According to the NWS report, the tornado had reached EF1 intensity as it crossed N.C. Highway 10, but lost some of its strength as it reached Mooresville.

“The tornado briefly regained EF1 intensity as it crossed into Rowan County along Highway 152, The tornado lost intensity again as it neared Landis.” The storm survey added “the tornado lasted about 42 minutes, touching down initially at 4:40 p.m. on Kelly Boulevard (in Catawba County) and dissipating between Lentz Road and Daughtry Road in China Grove at 5:22 p.m.”

Power outages continue in Rowan County Wednesday morning but power was restored to all Rowan-Salisbury Schools by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, allowing for a full first day back to school. Busses in some cases had to reroute around trees, and a few students were asked to temporarily change locations for getting on the bus, but for the most part, all went smoothly.

Thursday’s forecast again includes storms, but NWS information shows they are not expected to be as strong as those that came through Monday.