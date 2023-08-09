Salisbury police lieutenant hailed for saving truck driver Published 8:36 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

SALISBURY — A local police officer on his way to a call Tuesday night pulled a truck driver from a burning tractor trailer truck following a crash on I85 under the Jake Alexander Bridge, according to reports.

About 10 p.m., a truck struck the concrete barrier under the Jake Alexander Boulevard bridge and the truck caught fire. Salisbury police Lieutenant Brooks was behind the truck and Brooks, without hesitation, pulled over and rushed to rescue the truck driver, who was trapped in the cab of the truck, which was on the brink of catching fire. Having gotten the truck driver out, Brooks pulled the driver to the side of the road with a bystander’s help.

“We commend Lt. Brooks for his display of bravery and quick decision-making,” said Salisbury Police Chief P.J. Smith. “His unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of the community was displayed as he pulled the truck driver to safety. His actions are one of the many examples of Salisbury officers who proudly wear the badge and put themselves in harm’s way every day to make sure our citizens are safe.”

The truck driver ended up going to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway had two northbound lanes closed at exit 75 until around 1 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers say they do not believe the driver was impaired.

The truck driver has not been identified.