One person dead following overnight fire in Kannapolis Published 8:41 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — One person has died following an overnight house fire on Billy Street near East 22nd Street according to officials.

Mount Mitchell firefighters were called to a house fire at 3:24 a.m. and reports say they found heavy fire on arrival and one man trapped inside the home was found deceased.

The cause of the fire in the single story residence remains under investigation.