Blotter for Aug. 9: Man robbed by suspects he met online Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was robbed after agreeing to meet and purchase an Apple iPhone from someone they met online.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the victim arrived at a location in the 400 block of Midway St. shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday to meet someone about a phone that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

When the victim arrived, he was reportedly approached by two male subjects who grabbed his money before leaving the area. Reports said that at least one of the suspects was armed.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

In other Salisbury Police reports