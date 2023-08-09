Blotter for Aug. 9: Man robbed by suspects he met online
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023
SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was robbed after agreeing to meet and purchase an Apple iPhone from someone they met online.
According to Salisbury Police reports, the victim arrived at a location in the 400 block of Midway St. shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday to meet someone about a phone that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
When the victim arrived, he was reportedly approached by two male subjects who grabbed his money before leaving the area. Reports said that at least one of the suspects was armed.
The incident remains under investigation and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny occurred in the 400 block of N. Main St. between 6;40 p.m. on Aug., 6 and 8:43 a.m. on Aug. 7.
- A burglary occurred in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive between 8 a.m. on July 18 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. between noon and 12:17 p.m. on Aug. 7.
- Keosha Santana Williams, 30, was charged with larceny on Aug. 7.
- Ronald Dunlap Copeland, 62, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance on Aug. 7.
- Otha Gill, 63, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance on Aug. 7.