Discover Fun in Kannapolis this week Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities and events in the city.

Don’t miss the last movie of the Gem Theatre Summer Matinee series. Hotel Transylvania 3 will be shown at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com.

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 10. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Join in at Veterans Park at 6 p.m., this Thursday, Aug. 10, for Thursdays on Main featuring the Carolina beach music band, Band of Oz. Veterans Park is located at 119 N. Main Street.

The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 and features a full horn section, totaling a dynamic eight-member brand. The band has released numerous singles including “IShaggin,” “Story of My Life” and “Over the Rainbow.”

The concert is free to the public. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Food/drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Vendors will include Big City Bites and Jockos Mini Golf Snow Cones. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol. Coolers are subject to search. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Back by popular demand: Kids Art Workshops. From 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, bring your child to a Kid’s Art Workshop in the Gem Theatre Multi-Purpose Room.

During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week. Workshops will occur on Thursday nights Aug. 3-31 from 6-8 p.m. Each workshop is $5 per child.

To sign up and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Kv2WSj

Come to Village Park at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 11, for Movies in the Park!

Enjoy the family friendly movie, Luca. This event is free to the public. Food/drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol and are subject to inspection. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Come to Atrium Health Ballpark at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, for Movies in the Park.

Enjoy the family friendly movie, Luca in Spanish translation. This event is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol and are subject to inspection. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Enjoy plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Down East Wood Ducks, Tuesday, Aug. 8, thru Sunday, Aug. 13.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at http://www.kcballers.com/.