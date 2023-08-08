Acceptable forms of ID for voting Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Board of Elections office started issuing voter IDs on Wednesday for those who need an acceptable form of identification to vote. However, if one already has an eligible ID they do not need to go to the office or DMV to receive a voter ID. Acceptable forms of ID are:

Any of the following that is unexpired or expired less than a year (or if the ID expired after the voter’s 65 birthday):

NC driver’s license

Non-operator’s ID from the DMV

Driver’s license or non-operator’s license from another state, D.C., or territory if the voter registered in NC within 90 days of the election

US passport or passport card

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections. The list of approved student can be found on the state BOE’s website at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id/student-public-employee-ids-approved-voting.

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State BOE. The list can also be found at the above website.

Any of the following regardless of the issuance date or the ID’s expiration date: