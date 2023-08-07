My Turn by Rosemary Agner Wood: Praise for council Published 4:12 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

As a mother of four children, when I had a need to re-enter the public workforce, I chose to pursue a career that was as mom-friendly as possible and eventually joined the world of public work as a School Counselor. Over the years during each summer break, I worked intentionally to engage myself and my children in meaningful activities that continued our learning in a variety of areas to support our growth as well-rounded individuals. There were many visits to the Rowan Public Library and opportunities for leisurely summer-time reading. We played outside and visited parks, and took short day trips to see the sights in our surrounding counties as well as our own.

One of my favorite activities with my children, but one for which I received the most push back, was my plans for us to attend our local City Council, Board of Commissioners, and Board of Education meetings so we could keep abreast of the issues within our community. Although initially resistant about attending, my youngest two who by then were elementary and middle school-aged were fascinated by the discussions and sometimes heated interchanges at these meetings.

Though my children are all grown now, I have continued the tradition of making the rounds at these meetings during the summer while I have the availability to do so. It is an activity that I would encourage for all citizens. Our recent City Council meeting, for example, was very informative and a pleasure to attend. The highlight of the meeting for me was the interchange between our council members and a representative from NCDOT, who was defending the recent change to the stop schedule at the Salisbury Depot. Sitting in the visitors’ section, I sensed a feeling of “poetry in motion” as our five council members worked together to advocate for our city, each using his or her own gift, perspective, and style to add to the group’s goal of having the NCDOT revert its decision which has ultimately decreased service for our community.

Over the years, I have watched many of these meetings with different individuals serving in the council member position. For this particular council composed of Anthony Smith, Tamara Sheffield, Karen Alexander, David Post, and Harry McLaughlin, this was my 2nd or 3rd time seeing them in action. I have also had the opportunity to request their assistance in the past for both professional matters related to supporting our schools as well as matters that are of concern to me personally. Each of them react to me in a way that shows me they are listening and concerned. While reflecting on the seemingly rare quality these days to have a diverse group of individuals who work well together for the good of all (which this council represents, in my opinion) the words, “Fantastic Five” came to mind. Hats off to you, City Council members! Here’s hoping that we will have many more years ahead with the Fantastic Five leading and defending our city and its residents.