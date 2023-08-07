My turn by Renee C. Scheidt: A man for such a time as this Published 2:45 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Ready or not, campaigning for the 2024 election is already in high gear. North Carolinians will elect a new governor next year after eight years of Democrat Roy Cooper. During his term, Cooper vetoed over seventy bills sent to him by the legislature. That’s more than any governor in the history of our state. Bills that would benefit our state failed to become law because Cooper refused to work with them. A Republican-led legislature needs a Republican governor to resolve the issues before us. Otherwise, as seen with Cooper, we face a stalemate.

Tar Heel voters can make history next year by electing the first African-American to this position. Mark Robinson currently serves as Lt. Governor. He recently arrived on the political scene out of nowhere. In April 2018, Robinson spoke as a private citizen at his Greensboro city council meeting. Without notes or any coaching, his speech against the proposed anti-gun show bill was so impressive it went viral. Two years later he was elected to the second-highest office in the state.

Robinson’s rise into the political arena was as unlikely as pigs flying. The ninth of ten children, Robinson was born into a poverty-stricken family. His alcoholic father beat his mother and died when Robinson was in the fifth grade. Yet Robinson refused to let such a horrific beginning keep him from building a better life. He is living proof that regardless of where a person starts, he doesn’t have to stay there. If Robinson can move beyond what should have statistically been another welfare/Medicaid recipient, anyone can. In America, the land of opportunity, a person is only limited by their background when they choose to be a victim of it, instead of victorious over it.

Now this overcomer is seeking the governorship of our state. People connect with his common-sense, plain-speaking manner. Ask a question and you’ll get a real answer. He isn’t one to talk out of both sides of his mouth like many politicians do. He doesn’t beat around the bush but tells it like it is. He certainly isn’t worried about being politically correct. He’s more interested in helping the average citizen deal with real-life issues. The elites hate this man of the people. He doesn’t fit in with their sophisticated, high-brow members, including the Country Club Republicans.

Too often we’ve seen black persons who overcame an impoverished background called an “Uncle Tom” by those on the left. How insulting to imply that a black person lifted himself out of poverty because he kowtowed to the white man. Robinson made his way out like so many others — by hard work, endurance, and doing the right thing, even when it wasn’t easy. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” has been proven true once again.

Despite his successes, Robinson is quick to point out he’s made wrong choices along the way. Instead of trying to hide these actions, he owned them. Before he and his wife of thirty years were married, he paid for her to have an abortion, a decision he says they regret to this day. He’s had financial problems and filed for bankruptcy. He acknowledges his past wrongs and learned from them. Perhaps that’s why so many people relate to him. Who among us hasn’t grieved over past choices? Who doesn’t want to spare others from making the same mistakes we have?

Because he doesn’t hold back regarding his beliefs, Democrats have called him every name in the book. From mis-stating his positions to total lies, they have portrayed him as a nut case. They have accused him of being anti-science, against public schools, in favor of book banning and other such nonsense. Before writing him off, I challenge you to listen to what he says for yourself.

Now is not the time to hold on to past political affiliations. Our country’s soul is being destroyed by the current administration’s policies. It’s time for practical, sensible, reasonable people to come together behind a strong leader who will get things done. Check this man out. I believe you’ll agree he has the qualities needed to address the challenges we face.