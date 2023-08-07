Little League softball: Rowan wins World Series opener Published 12:10 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Remi Hagerty pitched a two-hit shutout as Rowan Little League started play in the Little League World Series on Sunday.

Hagerty struck out eight, with no walks, as Rowan Little League won 5-0 against the Central Region champs from Austintown, Ohio.

It was a scoreless game for two innings, but Rowan took control with a run in the top of third and added another in the fourth.

Rowan missed chances to get some breathing room before building a cushion with a three-run sixth.

Rowan had 10 hits, with CH Haines, LeNiyah Ratcliffe, Makynzie Melchor and Tenley Shell getting two each.

A continuous batting order is being used this year with all 12 players in the lineup. Shell came through as the No. 12 hitter.

Hagerty drove in two runs. Bristol Smith, Haines and Shell had one RBI each.

Melchor had a double for the only extra-base hit.

Other team members are Cressley Patterson, Megan Linebarger, Ansley Jenkins, Tenley Shell, Emma Smith, Addison Barrier and Ashlyn Pfister.

Steve Yang is the manager, with Donnell Poole and Jeff Bernhardt assisting.

Rowan plays again on Monday afternoon, taking on Philippines, the champs of the Asia-Pacfic Region at 1 p.m.

There are 12 teams in the World Series, eight from the United States,

In other scores on Sunday it was Puerto Rico 11, Canada 9; Connecticut 11, Italy 1; Texas 6, Pitt County 1.

As champs of the host region, Rowan is playing as “North Carolina,” while Pitt County is in the field as the Southeast Regional champ.

Monday’s other games are Puerto Rico vs.Oregon at 10 a.m.; Northern California vs. Texas at 4 p.m., and Connecticut vs. New York at 7 p.m.