Intense weather expected late afternoon

Published 10:02 am Monday, August 7, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Weather forecasters are predicting some strong thunderstorms with some hefty winds and hail starting about 4 p.m. today, so plan errands early and be careful during the drive home.

According to weather.com, “Destructive straight-line winds will topple trees and knock out power. The storms might also produce large hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.”

While the risk of pop-up tornadoes is very low in this area, the winds are expected to be the biggest threat. Keep an eye on weather alerts, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expected to issue warnings as the day progresses.

