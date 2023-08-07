American Legion Baseball: SC wins SE Regional Published 1:02 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Staff report

ASHEBORO — South Carolina champion Florence Post 1 won the American Legion Baseaball Southeast Regional on Sunday.

Zach Hunt hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and South Carolina led all the way to win 8-5 against North Carolina champion Fuquay-Varina.

South Carolina sailed through the tournament 5-0 and played errorless defense in its first four games.

Josh Williams was named tournament MVP.

Both of Fuquay-Varina’s losses were to South Carolina.

On Saturday night, South Carolina suvived an 11-inning contest to eliminate host Randolph County 5-4.

Fuquay-Varinaa reached the finals by routing Virginia 14-2 in an elimination game.

The South Carolina team moves on to the World Series in Shelby as the Southeast Regional champs. It will be the second World Series apperance for Florence.

The eight-team World Series will be conducted on Aug. 10-15 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby.