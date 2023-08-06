Salisbury council candidate information session to be held Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

SALISBURY — For anyone thinking of running for public office who has questions, this coming Monday night will provide a great opportunity to get some answers.

An information session for candidates seeking election to the Salisbury City Council will be held at city hall at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. All members of the current council have been invited to participate in a Council Candidate Information session, but while a quorum of city council members may participate, there will be no official action taken.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information related to municipal government to candidates who are running for council. Residents are also encouraged to go to salisburync.gov/council to learn more about the city of Salisbury’s current election process.