Rowan Chamber Campaign Kick-off “Get in the Game!” Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will kick off its annual campaign on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours (BAH) mixer at Trinity Oaks. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Get in the Game!” and chamber members are encouraged to dress in sports attire.

“We want to encourage firms who are not yet members of the chamber to get in the game and support our business advocacy organization,” Terry Osborne of the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board, chair-elect and campaign chair for the chamber, said.

Osborne has selected a great group of team captains: Elaine Holden of the NC Transportation Museum; Carrie Hanneman of F&M Bank; Donna Groce of Trinity Oaks and Lutheran Services Carolinas; Dr. Ken Ingle of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Dr. Christine Lynn of Catawba College; Brad Walser of Walser Technology Group; Elia Gegorek of the Minority Business Council; and Bryson Boyd of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The sales training sessions are Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. in person or Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m virtually.

The campaign runs through Sept. 15 with prizes being awarded at the chamber’s Sept. 19 board meeting. The goals are: 30 new members, 90 percent retention of first year renewals, 10 percent tiered benefit members for 2023 investments, and $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a prize package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.

The Rowan Chamber’s BAH mixer is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the chamber. However, reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. For more information, call 704-633-4221 or email info@rowanchamber.com