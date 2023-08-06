Letters to the editor for Aug. 8

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

Judge ends Hunter Biden’s plea deal

With a corrupt DOJ calling the shots on what was deemed a “sweetheart deal” for Hunter Biden, we watched it blow up in court by a judge who refused to rubber stamp the pre-arranged plea deal on his felony turned misdemeanor.

Hunter’s lawyers actually had a staffer call the judge’s office and lie about pulling evidence. The staffer should be called into court, put under oath, and be asked who directed her to make the call.

The judge read the deal and found the government prosecutors and Biden’s attorneys inserted deep in the deal immunity from any future prosecutions. 

The lies, deception and corruption in Washington is only going to get worse unless voters make real and necessary changes regardless of party affiliation.

— Floyd Prophet 

Kannapolis

