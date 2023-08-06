All schools included in Rowan-Salisbury School system:

• Bostian Elementary

• Carson High School

• China Grove Elementary

• China Grove Middle School

• Corriher-Lipe Middle School

• East Rowan High School

• Erwin Middle School

• Granite Quarry Elementary School

• Hanford Dole Elementary School

• Henderson Independent School

• Hurley Elementary School

• Isenberg Elementary School

• Knollwood Elementary School

• Koontz Elementary School

• Landis Elementary School

• Millbridge Elementary School

• Morgan Elementary School

• Mt. Ulla Elementary School

• North Rowan Elementary School

• North Rowan High School

• North Rowan Middle School

• Overton Elementary School

• Rockwell Elementary School

• Rowan County Early College

• Salisbury High School

• Shive Elementary School

• South Rowan High School

• Southeast Middle School

• Summit K-8 Virtual Academy

• West Rowan Elementary School

• West Rowan High School

• West Rowan Middle School

Administration for Rowan-Salisbury Schools:

• Dr. Kelly Withers, Superintendent, witherskw@rss.k12.nc.us

• Sonya Mulkey, Executive Assistant to Superintendent and Clerk to the RSS Board of Education, mulkeysh@rss.k12.nc.us

• Lisa Altman, Director of School Nutrition

• Brad Hinson, CMAA, Director of Athletics, RSS, hinsonbw@rss.k12.nc.us

To reach the general offices of Rowan Salisbury Schools, call 704-636-7500.

2023-24 middle school athletic directors:

• Allison Adams, Teacher Health/PE, Erwin Middle, adamsad@rss.k12.nc.us School: 704-279-7265

• Tara Brown, Teacher Health/PE, West Rowan Middle, BrownTD2@rss.k12.nc.us School: 704-278-2203 • Lisa Faggart, Teacher- Health/PE, China Grove Middle, faggartls@rss.k12.nc.us School: 704-857-7038 • Phillip Hilliard, Teacher- Math, SouthEast Middle School, Hilliardpc@rss.k12.nc.us School: 704-638-5561 • Kebrina Keys, Teacher- Health/PE, North Rowan Middle, KeysKS@rss.k12.nc.us

2023-24 high school athletic directors:

• Kari Britschge (Co-AD), Teacher- Health/PE, East Rowan High, britschgekl@rss.k12.nc.us

• Derek Butler, Teacher- Science, Salisbury High, butlerds@rss.k12.nc.us School: 7046361221

• Zachary Tatarka, Teacher- Health/PE, North Rowan High, TatarkaZ@rss.k12.nc.us

• Joshua Trexler, Teacher- History, Carson High, trexlerja@rss.k12.nc.us

To find information and forms, such as a request for special nutrition needs, go to the district’s website at www.rssed.org. This is also where parents can find the Powerschool Parent Portal link and information on how to set up an account. The portal gives parents real-time access to a child’s grades and attendance. Parents can also email teachers or ask for automatic updates on a student’s progress as well as view any school bulletins. Access to PowerSchool is available from anywhere in the world just by using any browser.

In addition, links to the following resources are available from the district’s website: 90 Second Solutions, Canvas for Parents, Careers, Childcare resources, NC Public Health Guidance, Need an Interpreter?/¿Necesitas un intérprete?, Opt Out Directory Form, Order Student Records, Parent Institute Helping Children Learn Newsletters, Parent Portal, Report Bullying, New PageDigital Children’s Reading Initiative

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education members:

• Dean Hunter, Chairman

• Kevin Jones

• Jimmy Greene

• Sabrina Harris

• Alisha Byrd-Clark

• Dr. Lynn Marsh

The board of education establishes the policies that govern the Rowan-Salisbury School System, including curriculum, facilities, financial resources and personnel. The board also evaluates the superintendent.

The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education typically meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N. Main St., Salisbury, and meetings are open to the public, with dedicated time for public comment. Work sessions are held every second Monday, and business meetings are held every fourth Monday.

Board members are elected by Rowan County citizens in nonpartisan elections every four years. The terms are staggered to ensure continuity of service.

Immunization and health assessment requirements for enrollment

Families are encouraged to contact their health care providers for guidance on appointments for well care and immunizations.

Immunization requirements:

Pre-K

Students enrolling in a Pre-K program must present proof of compliance with all required immunizations according to their age.

Kindergarten

Students enrolling into kindergarten must present proof of compliance with all required immunizations according to their age.

7th grade

Students entering 7th grade will be required to have one dose each of Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) and meningococcal vaccines.

12th grade

Students entering 12th grade after Aug. 1, 2020, will be required to provide proof of Meningococcal booster received after age 17.

health assessment requirements:

Pre-K

Students must provide proof of physical and health screenings according to program requirements.

Kindergarten – 12th grade

N.C. state law requires that every child who enrolls into a N.C. public school for the first time provide proof of a health assessment completed within the past 12 months.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools suggested supply lists

Grades K-2 supply list

Requested classroom supplies: