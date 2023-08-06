Brad Rhodes: The power of diversified portfolios with annuities Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

By Brad Rhodes

Regarding your retirement, few things are more exciting than picturing all the relaxing beach vacations, meaningful family time and newfound hobbies you might enjoy. But here’s the catch: to make these dreams a reality, you’ve got to have the financial stability to back them up. Enter the world of diversified retirement portfolios.

First, let’s decode the term “diversified retirement portfolio.” Imagine a jigsaw puzzle. It has many pieces that contribute to the complete picture. Similarly, a diversified retirement portfolio combines different investment vehicles that provide income for your golden years. Why is it so important? Because diversification may reduce risk. If one piece of the puzzle (say, stocks) is having a bad day, the other pieces (like bonds or real estate) may pick up the slack.

Now, let’s discuss a powerful puzzle piece many folks might overlook: annuities. It’s like the corner piece of the puzzle that often goes unnoticed but is critical for building the picture. Annuities are contracts with insurance companies. You pay a premium, and the company guarantees you a stream of income for a certain period or even for life. They may offer a comforting safety net of guaranteed income, which other investments rarely provide.

Before diving into how to incorporate annuities wisely, remember not all annuities are created equal. There are immediate and deferred annuities, fixed and variable annuities and more. Each has its strengths and drawbacks.

Immediate annuities, for example, start paying out soon after your investment, providing an income source for those already near or in retirement. Deferred annuities, on the other hand, start payouts later, allowing your investment to grow tax-deferred in the meantime. Fixed annuities promise a guaranteed payout, while variable annuities offer a payout that depends on the performance of your investment.

The wise incorporation of annuities into your retirement portfolio begins with a clear understanding of your retirement goals and financial circumstances. Do you crave certainty and need a fixed income stream? Then a fixed annuity might be your cup of tea. If you are comfortable taking a bit of risk for potentially higher returns, a variable annuity could be worth considering.

It’s also essential to keep in mind the potential downsides of annuities. If you withdraw money early, it may come with fees and surrender charges. So, you should consider annuities as long-term commitments and part of your retirement portfolio, not as an ATM for sudden expenses.

Remember the principle of diversification. Just as you wouldn’t want your entire retirement fund invested in one company’s stock, you wouldn’t want it all in annuities. Striking a balance between various investments — stocks, bonds, real estate and annuities — is the key to a comfortable retirement.

The annuity world can be a maze. So, don’t hesitate to seek advice from a financial adviser who can guide you based on your unique financial situation and retirement goals.

In the grand scheme of things, annuities can be effective in your retirement toolbox. They’re like that reliable friend you know will show up when needed. However, using annuities wisely is all about understanding their pros and cons and fitting them into your retirement puzzle to create a beautiful and enjoyable retirement picture.

