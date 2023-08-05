Two vehicle crash on Stokes Ferry leaves two vehicles overturned Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

MORGAN — A crash at the intersection of Stokes Ferry Road and Wyatt Grove Church Road left two vehicles overturned Friday afternoon. West Liberty Fire Department responded to the crash and closed Stokes Ferry Road at the intersection for around 45 minutes.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. and involved two SUVs. According to fire officials, an unknown number of occupants had to be extricated from the vehicles and five occupants had to be transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash left both vehicles overturned onto the side of the vehicles until tow trucks could make it to the location to remove them. Debris was also strewn across Wyatt Grove Church Road and the neighboring yard, where one of the vehicles ended after the crash.