Preview: County commissioners to hold public hearings for rezonings, land sale
Published 12:08 am Saturday, August 5, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a couple of legislative hearings during its upcoming meeting Monday. On the agenda for the meeting are a hearing about a request for a permit from Performance Pit Oakridge LLC to exceed the initial allowed built-upon area on their property in the Performance Technology Park. Performance Pit hopes to build a 12,000-square-foot garage and the permit would allow them to build upon 70 percent of the property. The other hearing is a request from Fisher Athletic to rezone 1.8 acres on their property on Cauble Road in order to allow them to potentially expand into that back portion of the property.
The county will also hold a public hearing on a potential land sale to Fortius Capital Partners. Fortius is asking to purchase 33.2 acres of county-owned property in the Summit Corporate Center located near Interstate 85 and Julian Road. Fortius has submitted an offer of $1,330,000 and plans to invest about $9 million to build an 80,000 sq. ft. facility for leasing.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The county plans to hold a public hearing on an incentive package to a company code named “Project Puma” from the Rowan EDC. EDC Vice President Scott Shelton has said that he will be asking the commissioners to table the discussion until at least next month to allow the unnamed company to perform more surveying and environmental testing.
- Commissioners will hear updates on the construction of the Health Department facility in the West End Plaza.
- Commissioners will hear about a potential update to the information provided to the United States Department of Agriculture for leasing space in West End Plaza. The USDA has proposed to rent space in the Agricultural Center in the building and is requesting more information as part of that process.
- The commissioners will hear about citizens who applied for membership of local advisory boards and potentially approve their appointments. Among the boards with applications are the East Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and the Town of Faith Zoning – ETJ.