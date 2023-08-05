Preview: County commissioners to hold public hearings for rezonings, land sale Published 12:08 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a couple of legislative hearings during its upcoming meeting Monday. On the agenda for the meeting are a hearing about a request for a permit from Performance Pit Oakridge LLC to exceed the initial allowed built-upon area on their property in the Performance Technology Park. Performance Pit hopes to build a 12,000-square-foot garage and the permit would allow them to build upon 70 percent of the property. The other hearing is a request from Fisher Athletic to rezone 1.8 acres on their property on Cauble Road in order to allow them to potentially expand into that back portion of the property.

The county will also hold a public hearing on a potential land sale to Fortius Capital Partners. Fortius is asking to purchase 33.2 acres of county-owned property in the Summit Corporate Center located near Interstate 85 and Julian Road. Fortius has submitted an offer of $1,330,000 and plans to invest about $9 million to build an 80,000 sq. ft. facility for leasing.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: