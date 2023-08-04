Blotter for Aug. 4: Kannapolis vehicle struck by gunfire Published 12:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A Tanglewood Drive woman’s vehicle was hit by gunfire, and when deputies investigated, they discovered she was not the only one.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive on Tuesday after a resident reported finding bullet holes in the side of her vehicle.

The victim told deputies that she had parked her car on Sunday afternoon in the space where it was hit. On Tuesday, she discovered two bullet holes in her car. One of the bullets hit her front passenger door, went through the door and came to rest in the center console. The second bullet hit the victim’s front right fender.

Based on the trajectory of the bullets, investigators believed the shots likely came from a neighbor’s front yard. While examining the scene, they found four spent shell casings between that front yard and the vehicle. Investigators spoke to two neighbors.

One of the neighbors said they had not heard anything but that they would check their video cameras. The other neighbor revealed that their car was struck by a bullet but declined the deputies’ requests to see the vehicle and to file an official report.

The neighbor who had video of the area showed what they had captured on camera to the investigators. The video revealed two figures walking up and firing multiple shots toward the vehicles. Unfortunately deputies said no identifiable features could be observed in the video.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A burglary reportedly occurred on Roger Drive in Salisbury around 4:43 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Salisbury between 8 a.m. on June 10 and 8 a.m. on July 31.

Larceny reportedly occurred on China Grove Hwy. in Rockwell between 3:02 p.m. on June 15 and noon on Aug. 1.

Fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred on Alleghany Drive in Salisbury between 2-2:30 p.m. on July 3. It was reported on Aug. 1.

Children reportedly throwing rocks caused damage to a motorcycle on Old Tulip Farm Road in Salisbury.

A four-wheeler was reportedly stolen on Woodleaf Road in Salisbury between 6 p.m. on July 30 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 1.

