Unity-N-Praise to celebrate its 18th anniversary Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Singing group Unity-N-Praise will celebrate its 18th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 611 E. Monroe Street, Salisbury. The performance is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Unity-N-Praise members are Trish Lockhart, Trice Robb, Karen Hicks, Betty Jones and Candice McNeely.