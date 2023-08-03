Two women face drug charges after July traffic stop Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Two women face drug charges after a traffic stop in late July.

Kayla Jones, 34, faces charges of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance.

Stephanie Ramseur, 44, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container.

Ramseur and Jones each received a $10,000 bond.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, in the early morning hours of July 25, deputies spotted a vehicle on U.S. 29 that came back from records as having no insurance and the registered owner, identified as Jones, was shown to have a suspended driver’s license.

Deputies stopped the car at Jon Drake Drive.

During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly noticed multiple signs of possible drugs in the vehicle. The deputies informed Jones that her vehicle had no insurance, and she allegedly told officers new law had been passed where she no longer had to have insurance on her vehicle.

Jones and the passenger, Ramseur, got out of the vehicle, and during a search of Ramseur’s person, she allegedly threw a bag across a patrol vehicle in front of deputies. When they retrieved the bag, it contained 23 grams of what was believed to be cocaine.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two MDMA pills (Ecstasy), open containers of alcohol, a green pill (Ecstasy), an unlisted amount of marijuana, $275 in cash and two more bags of suspected cocaine.