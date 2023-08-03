Board of Elections now issuing voter ID Published 12:05 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Elections began to issue voter photo IDs Wednesday, allowing citizens another location in addition to the DMV.

According to board officials, voters do not need to bring any official documentation with them to get the ID. Voters only need to provide their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

Board staff will then take the voter’s picture and issue them an eligible voter ID. The ID will expire 10 years from the day it is issued.

The Board of Elections office is located in Salisbury in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.