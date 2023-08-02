Man charged with indecent exposure near Hardee’s Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

ROCKWELL — Police say Jason Odell Robinette was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 1, after he was seen by several patrons of Hardee’s restaurant in Rockwell engaging in obscene behavior.

According to police, Robinette was dressed in women’s clothing while standing behind Hardee’s on the opposite side of a fence. Several witnesses described his attire, including lingerie, and said he was masturbating. Rockwell police obtained a search warrant for Robinette’s residence and, with the assistance of Granite Quarry police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, found numerous pieces of women’s underclothing in his bedroom. Robinette admitted he had been wearing some of the items. After questioning, Robinette admitted his behavior and was subsequently charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

If anyone else witnessed this incident and would like to contact the Rockwell Police Department, they ask that you contact Officer Taylor or Sgt. Boswell at 704-279-3420.