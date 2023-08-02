Father, son nabbed by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on kidnapping, assault charges Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1 of 3

CHINA GROVE — A father and son were arrested in China Grove for kidnapping and assault charged after a search warrant was served last month.

Matthew Damion Parham, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun, first-degree kidnapping and communicating threats.

Terry Brian Parham, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, on July 20, detectives within the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a search warrant at a residence located at 440 Chalk Maple Road, China Grove.

The search warrant was based on an investigation into stolen property, illegal possession of firearms and a violent assault that allegedly took place at the residence. Two arrests were made during the investigation.

The investigations stemmed from information obtained on July 18 from a concerned citizen in reference to possible stolen property, a John Deere tractor, alleged to have been stolen that was observed on the property of 440 Chalk Maple Road.

The information obtained was a description of a green John Deere Tractor with an attached front-end loader. The description matched that of a tractor that was reported stolen in 2022.

On the same day, Detectives also obtained information concerning an assault which was said to have taken place on the property of 440 Chalk Maple Road on July 11.

The report claimed that while in an outside building, the younger Parham assaulted a victim by placing a semi-automatic pistol against the victim’s head, then pulling the trigger and firing the weapon directly next to the victim’s head.

The victim was then alleged to have been moved outside of the building by both Parhams, where they allegedly beat the victim unconscious using what was believed to be a crowbar and a metal pipe. A third party reportedly interjected and stopped the assault from continuing. The victim received serious injuries to the head, body and facial area.

With that information, a search warrant was obtained and executed, and evidence of the assault was located.

Detectives also located numerous items that had been reported stolen. The following items were recovered stolen from the backyard of the property:

Twenty-two-foot double axle trailer

Ten-foot double axle U-Haul trailer

Large 2021 John Deere tractor with an attached front-end loader

1973 Chevrolet Vega

Two large toolboxes with tools

A large 10×20 barn-style outbuilding

In all, approximately $45,100 worth of stolen property was recovered.

Also located on the property were two rifles and a 44-magnum revolver. Both Parhams are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The younger Parham received a $2,000,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants and is currently out on over $200,000 of secured bonds for the following charges before being arrested on the current charges:

Interfere with emergency equipment

Two charges of assault by pointing a gun

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault by strangulation

Second-degree kidnapping

Communicating threats

False imprisonment

Felony flee to elude

Resist a public officer

Burning personal property

Felony conspiracy

The elder Parham received a $60,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

Both men have extensive criminal history.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.