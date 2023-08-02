Blotter for Aug. 2
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- An assault reportedly occurred on Bostian Road in China Grove between midnight and 8:43 a.m. on July 30.
- Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Finishing Lane in Spencer between 10:30-10:35 a.m. on July 30.
- Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Sides Road in Salisbury between 4:40 p.m. on July 27 and 10 a.m. on July 30.
- Floyd Ray Fleeman, 49, was charged with injury to personal property on July 30.
- Colton Kyle Andrews, 34, was charged with assault on a female on July 30.
- Jonathan Alexander Humphries, 28, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering on July 30.
- Terry Malik Ingold, 27, was charged with assault on a female on July 30.
- Katherine Renee Lewis, 33, was charged with simple assault on July 30.
- Holly Michelle Williams, 33, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on July 30.
- Derryck Laine Kesler, 36, was charged with assault by strangulation on July 30.
- River Kyle Lowe, 24, was charged with possession of a schedule-III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 30.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Kenly Street between 8:30 p.m. on July 28 and 10 a.m. on July 29. The total estimated loss was $2,619.