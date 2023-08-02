Blotter for Aug. 2

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

An assault reportedly occurred on Bostian Road in China Grove between midnight and 8:43 a.m. on July 30.

Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Finishing Lane in Spencer between 10:30-10:35 a.m. on July 30.

Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Sides Road in Salisbury between 4:40 p.m. on July 27 and 10 a.m. on July 30.

Floyd Ray Fleeman, 49, was charged with injury to personal property on July 30.

Colton Kyle Andrews, 34, was charged with assault on a female on July 30.

Jonathan Alexander Humphries, 28, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering on July 30.

Terry Malik Ingold, 27, was charged with assault on a female on July 30.

Katherine Renee Lewis, 33, was charged with simple assault on July 30.

Holly Michelle Williams, 33, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on July 30.

Derryck Laine Kesler, 36, was charged with assault by strangulation on July 30.