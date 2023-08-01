Meals on Wheels Rowan to hold a “PAWSitively PURRfect Night Out” to kickoff “August is for AniMEALs” Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

In 2019, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched “August is for AniMEALs,” a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations benefiting the pet companions of senior meal recipients.

August is for AniMEALs started small but mighty, raising over $5,000 and one ton of pet food that year, thanks to partnerships with local businesses and veterinary offices. In just four years, August is for AniMEALS has grown tremendously. August is for AniMEALS is now a partnership with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary and Meals on Wheels Rowan.

Last year, the two organizations raised over $30,000 for pets and collected almost two tons of pet food.

“In 2021, support for August is for AniMEALs skyrocketed. Meals on Wheels raised over $17,000 and collected two tons of pet food,” said Alexandra Fisher, Meals on Wheels fund development and marketing manager. “The following year, we decided to partner with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to share donations for pets.”

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary provides a no-kill sanctuary for homeless dogs and cats. Their mission is to rescue, spay and neuter homeless animals and provide them with the best medical care in a nurturing environment while working to find them forever homes.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with Meals on Wheels,” said Marcia Parrott, president of the board of Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary. “We take all breeds and ages of cats and dogs with a variety of health and medical concerns. The food and donations we receive during August is for AniMEALS will allow us to continue to care for these animals while they are at the Sanctuary.”

Kimberly Hardiman of Hardiman Designs, Debbie Barnhardt of Barnhardt Jewelers, and Lorna Medinger of Hughes Plumbing Supply joined together to organize the first August is for AniMEALs in 2019. Hardiman has served as the AniMeals Task Group chair for the past four years.

“I always say we have to go big or go home,” said Hardiman. “Each year we look for a new way to make this campaign even bigger so that people know how much Meals on Wheels and Faithful Friends support the pets in our community.”

In an effort to “go big or go home,” Meals on Wheels and Faithful Friends will host a “PAWSitively PURRfect Night Out” on Aug. 3 at Barnhardt Jewelers from 5-8 p.m. Entry is $10 per person or a pet food donation and includes complimentary charcuterie, mocktails and desserts. The first 100 attendees will receive a simulated diamond bracelet.

PAWSitively PURRfect Night Out Sponsors include Barnhardt Jewelers, Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency and Kris and Randy Hall. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for a chance to win one of three raffle prizes: a Meals on Wheels

gift basket, a Faithful Friends gift basket, and a pair of half-carat diamond earrings valued at $800. Shoppers will enjoy a night of shopping, snacks and fun benefiting August is for AniMEALs. AnnaCraig Boutique will also have a booth at the event, with clothes and accessories for humans and pets to enjoy.

Debbie Barnhardt serves on the AniMEALS Task Group, as a donation drop-off site, and now as an event host.

“I’m delighted to host the PAWSitively PURRfect Night Out at Barnhardt Jewelers,” Barnhardt said. “It’s amazing to

witness firsthand how much this campaign has grown. Meals on Wheels and Faithful Friends provide so much care and compassion for the animals they serve. I’m happy to help spread the word so that others know all the good they are doing.” Barnhardt has offered prize drawings each year for donors who drop off their donations at the shop. Her dog, Abby, has also served as one of the many “spokepups” for the cause, appearing on posters, flyers and social media.

“August is for AniMEALs has become a great collaboration between both organizations and the business community. We are so grateful for the support businesses have shown us by serving as sponsors, drop-off sites, donating items for raffle baskets, and handing out flyers. We could not do this without them,” said Cindy Fink, Meals on Wheels executive director.

This year the following local businesses will serve as pet food donation sites:

• Meals on Wheels Rowan at 1307 Salisbury Avenue, Spencer

• Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary at 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury

• Barnhardt Jewelers at 112 East Innes Street, Salisbury

• Hughes Plumbing Supply at 531 South Main Street, Salisbury

• Stitchin’ Post Gifts at 104 South Main Street, Salisbury

• Lazy 5 Vets at 2916 South Main Street, Salisbury

Monetary donations will provide wellness checks, grooming, spay and neutering, vaccines and medical care for the cats and dogs both agencies serve. All pet food donations and monetary contributions for pets will be shared equally between Faithful Friends and Meals on Wheels. Any donations for “humans” will be used to provide home-delivered meals for seniors in Rowan County.

“We are incredibly excited for this collaboration and looking forward to a PAWSitively PURRfect Night Out,” said Fisher. “Pets are so beneficial to the well-being of seniors, and we are grateful for our generous donors and supporters who help ensure the pet companions of our seniors and the cats and dogs at Faithful Friends receive the care and nourishment they deserve.”

Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary thank the 2023 August is for AniMEALS Sponsors: Salcoa Contracting, Harwood Signs, Exquisite Flooring, Jayne Helms Group/Realtor, Hardiman Design, Richard’s Painting, Godley’s Garden Center, Home Resource, Inc., Sapp’s Guttering, and Porter and Cress Builders.

For more information about the AniMEALS program, go to www.mowrowan.org/august-animeals.