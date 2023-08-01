Letters to the editor for 8/1 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

No use for free lunch for students

I would like to know why our property taxes were raised to almost double.

Then the school system is taking our tax money to feed every student in the Rowan-Salisbury school system breakfast and lunch. My parents paid for mine and my brothers. I could keep going back thru grandparents, but we’ll stop there.

I paid for my son. My brother lives in High Point, that county has not adopted this policy. Rowan county has a lot of wealth. I oppose keeping up with everybody’s children. I didn’t make them, and it makes me mad to have to feed other people’s kids that can well afford to pay for their meals.

I hear liberals all the time we need free this and free that. My answer to you is get off your lazy behind and go to work. Every business you pass in Salisbury, and in the county, is begging for help. But we have plenty of panhandlers on every other street corner.

I’d say the teachers and admin want the free meals so they don’t have to pay for their own kids. Liberals. I have no children in school. My granddaughter is in college. Those of us that have carried the tax burden all these years should not have to pay for all these lazy, no good parents that want a free ride for their kids. Get a job. And if it takes, get two jobs. I had three at a point in my life. One full time and two part time.

— Barry Nesbitt,

Salisbury

Hiring the front lines of clean energy

With National Hire a Veteran Day approaching, I think about my time of military service transitioning to my role in the renewable energy industry. In my civilian role, I am an associate director of development for EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA). I also currently serve as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard. As an infantryman, I’ve always been drawn to the front lines. Developing utility-scale renewable energy projects has allowed me to utilize my military skills on the “front lines” of the energy industry.

Accomplishing tough missions with a diverse team of talented people is what I love about military service. There are many similarities in my renewable energy work, developing wind and solar farms in various states, counties and local communities nationwide, including Misenheimer Solar Park.

I learned leadership, adaptability, resiliency and problem-solving through my military training and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of these skills directly apply to the complex and dynamic challenges of developing renewable energy projects throughout the United States. At EDPR NA, we have an incredibly diverse team of talented people working together to accomplish a great mission.

I’m thankful for the supreme privilege I’ve had of serving with soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines both at home and abroad. Veterans will continue to protect, defend and serve our great nation, whether in uniform or on the job. I’m very grateful to work at a company that supports veterans on the “front lines” of American energy in the 21st century.

— Robert Anders,

Gold Hill