Lady Legion softball: Season ends for Rowan County Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County Lady Legion softball added one great victory in the state tournament played at Catawba College on Monday and Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Rowan won 9-7 against top-seeded Rutherford County in Monday morning’s first round.

Rowan hung with Davidson County for two innings on Monday afternoon, but Davidson broke that second-round game open with a six-run third inning and won 8-0.

Playing its third game of the day on Monday and playing back-to-back, Rowan lost 22-5 to Mint Hill to close its tournament action and the season.

“It was a very long day,” Rowan coach Allie Lyerly said. “Mint Hill came out strong and hit the ball extremely well and executed with runners on base. Our girls played hard, but they just ran out of gas. I hate that’s how the season ends, but I was proud of all our players. They never gave up regardless of the score. That says good things about them.”

Davidson County beat Mint Hill in Tuesday’s championship game. It was the third straight state championship for the Post 8 Choppers.