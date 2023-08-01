Federal drug charges land Rowan County man in prison Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A Rowan County man, who was arrested last year, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday on heroin and cocaine charges.

Joshua Lee Settlemyer entered a plea of guilty in a U.S. District Court for charges stemming from an October 2022 incident in which he was arrested with more than 35 grams of cocaine and more than 23 grams of heroin.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, on Oct. 4, 2022, deputies were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle when they encountered Settlemyer, who had an outstanding order for arrest.

Settlemyer was arrested on the outstanding order for arrest. At some point during the arrest, deputies located and seized approximately cocaine and heroin. Settlemyer was charged with additional drug charges and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The United States Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute Settlemyer on federal drug charges because of an extensive history of this type of activity. Settlemyer was indicted by the United States District Court, Middle District of North Carolina, for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Settlemyer was taken into federal custody and subsequently entered a plea of guilty. He was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 30 months in Federal Prison followed by 36 months of supervised release.

As recently as 2021, Settlemyer was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearms by a felon and resisting an officer.