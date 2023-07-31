Naked man hospitalized after threatening encounter, car crash Published 10:27 am Monday, July 31, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A naked man was hospitalized after allegedly driving his pickup truck into a Granite Quarry living room and being shot twice after running to a neighbor’s residence.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, William Wells, Jr. was identified as the man who sustained two gunshot wounds after the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Rainy Road around 3:53 p.m. on Sunday.

When a deputy arrived, they found Wells covered in blood and a female subject brandishing a machete.

The incident began when a Ford F250 truck, reportedly being driven by Wells, crashed into the side of a mobile home. Reports said that Wells fled the scene after attempting to assault the female resident of the first home. Upon arrival at a second nearby dwelling, Wells allegedly threatened the residents there, too.

When Wells reached a third home, a male resident told him not to come near his house. Reports said that the resident ultimately shot at Wells with a 45-caliber handgun.

Wells was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and admitted with what reports described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

As of Monday, Wells remained in the hospital and had not been officially charged.

As a result of the vehicle collision with the home, Rockwell Rural Fire Department requested the American Red Cross to assist with one displaced occupant.